Milford Police Break Ground for New Headquarters Building

Construction is about to begin on a new Milford Police station.

The facility will replace an existing, outdated building that opened in 1979.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday.

Milford voters approved a proposal to authorize the city to borrow money for a new police station in a referendum in January, 2021. The effect on local property taxes would be based on how much of the authorized $20-million would be needed, but officials have said the project would come in well below $20-million.