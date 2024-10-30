Milford Police catch Burglary Suspects with MPD K-9 Unit
October 30, 2024/
A 56-year-old man and 52-year-old woman–both of Milford have been arrested for a burglary that happened on S.E. 2nd Street just before 8:00 a.m. on October 27th. Officers found a broken window with a chair underneath the window. As is standard procedure, Milford PD’s K9 Unit responded and conducted a search of the residence. As a result, Eddie Roundtree and Yvonne Pickle were taken into custody. Officers located drug paraphernalia as well as a large knife within arm’s reach of both individuals. Both Rountree and Pickle faces charges that include:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony
- Burglary 2nd Degree
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief under $1000
Roundtree was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $11,750 cash bond. Pickle was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $11,750 cash bond as well as $2,500 cash bond regarding a Violation of Probation warrant that was outstanding.