Milford Police catch Burglary Suspects with MPD K-9 Unit

A 56-year-old man and 52-year-old woman–both of Milford have been arrested for a burglary that happened on S.E. 2nd Street just before 8:00 a.m. on October 27th. Officers found a broken window with a chair underneath the window. As is standard procedure, Milford PD’s K9 Unit responded and conducted a search of the residence. As a result, Eddie Roundtree and Yvonne Pickle were taken into custody. Officers located drug paraphernalia as well as a large knife within arm’s reach of both individuals. Both Rountree and Pickle faces charges that include: