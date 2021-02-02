Milford Police Investigate Large Weekend Fight, Gunfire

Milford Police are investigating reports of gunfire following a large fight at a vacant commercial building along Route 14.

At about 1:19 a.m. Saturday, arriving officers encountered a dispersing crowd. Investigators learned that several people had exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Route 14 and Route 113. It’s not known if anyone was injured.

A 2001 Honda Accord was damaged by rounds of gunfire, and police are also looking for one of two vehicles involved in a crash as people fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.