A shooting in Milford at Brightway Commons is under investigation.

Milford Police say several suspects were involved in a shooting at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was being treated at Bayhealth Sussex Campus for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

