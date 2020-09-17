Milford Police Investigate Shooting, Shots Fired

A shooting Wednesday night and a report of shots fired Monday night are under investigation in Milford.

According to Milford Police, a male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the torso at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex. The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Shortly before 9:00 Monday night, shots were reported in the area of the 900-blocks of North Church Street and North Walnut Street. There were no reports of anyone being struck or any property damage.



Anyone with information about the shooting Wednesday or the gunshots Monday is asked to contact Milford Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.