Milford Police are investigating a shooting that left a male victim in a hospital.

The gunfire was reported in the 400-block of North Street right before 8:30 Thursday night. One of several rounds that were fired in his direction struck the victim. He was in stable condition at Bayhealth Sussex.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-TIP-3333.