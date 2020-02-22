Milford Police investigating illegal biking

Milford Police are looking into recent incidents of unsafe bicycle riding.

Police received multiple citizen complaints about the inappropriate behavior and are urging anyone who can identify anyone in the following video to call Sgt. Robert Masten at 302.422.8081 ext 229.

Police are also asking parents to have conversations with their children about being safe while biking and urge them to wear a helmet as it’s the law.

Anyone who observes this type of concerning behavior is encouraged to call 302.422.8081 so police can have a patrol officer immediately address the issue.