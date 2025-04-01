Milford Police Investigating Pedestrian Death

Police in Milford are investigating a pedestrian crash that left a 78 year old woman dead last week. Police say just after 8pm on March 27th a Honda Accord was northbound on North DuPont Boulevard near North Street, Extended when a 78 year old Martha Burnham of Felton entered the right travel lane and was struck by the Honda. The 30 year old driver of the Honda stopped and called 9-1-1. Police say Burnham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing – anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Senior Corporal Kosiorowski at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.