Milford Police Investigating Shooting in Brookstone Trace

Milford Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that occurred in the 6000 block of Pebblebrook Drive in Brookstone Trace. Police were called around 12:45am to the home and learned that two male victims had been taken by private vehicle to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford after suffering non-life threatening gunshots wounds to their legs. Preliminary investigation has determined the suspects fired multiple rounds into a home striking the pair. Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Stanton 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.