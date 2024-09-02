Milford Police Investigating Shooting Incident; 4 Wounded

Milford Police are investigating a shooting that happened late last night. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to North Street for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, four individuals were found with gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital for treatment. All are listed in stable condition at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information reference this incident can contact Det. Burgos at Milford Police at (302) 422-8081 Ext. 5170 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.