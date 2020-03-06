Milford Police investigating suspicious activity that occurred as student walked home from school

Milford Police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to lure a student in his van as they were walking to school.

According to the Milford Police Department, officers were notified about the driver of a dark red or maroon work style van, possibly a Ford Econoline, who tried to communicate with a student walking to school in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street.

Example of the suspect’s van provided by Milford Police Dept.

Police say he made comments that led the student to believe he was encouraging them to get in the van. The student was alarmed and ran away, eventually making it home and notifying a parent who called police.

A thorough search of the area by officers and school staff did not locate the vehicle. Schools in other areas of the City of Milford were also patrolled.

The driver has been described as a white male with black hair, wearing black clothing.

Police are urging anyone in the area to check any outside camera they may have on their property in that area to report any findings. Anyone with information is urged to call 302.422.8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.