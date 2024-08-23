Milford Police Looking for Pickup Truck Involved in Hit & Run Crash Tuesday Afternoon

August 23, 2024/Mari Lou

mark-levin-promo

                                                                         Image courtesy Milford Police

Milford Police are looking to locate a pickup truck involved in a hit and run on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 at South Rehoboth Boulevard and SE Front Street in Milford. Police believe the truck is a gray Ford F-150 with unknown temporary tags. The truck will have heavy front-end damage and it was last seen traveling northbound on South Rehoboth Boulevard.

If you have information about the truck or its owner – contact PFC Smith at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

 

rob-carson
Posted in , ,