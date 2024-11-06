Milford Police Seek Assistance in Locating Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

Milford Police are asking the community’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for a domestic-related stabbing that happened on Sunday evening November 3rd. Milford Police say that at about 9:49 p.m., they responded to Tull Way and rendered first aid to a female victim, until she was transported to an area hospital. She is listed in critical, but stable condition. Police are looking for 37-year-old Derrick Legree. He is wanted for Attempted Murder and other felony charges. They ask that you do not approach Legree. Anyone with i

nformation about Legree’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1, Milford PD at (302) 422-8081, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at

. Tipsters can remain anonymous.