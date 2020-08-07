Milford Public Schools Plan Six Weeks Of Remote Learning

Milford School District students will be learning remotely for the first six weeks of the school year.

The board voted 5-1 to proceed with virtual instruction when the school year starts September 9th.

The Delaware State News reports that the board and Superintendent Kevin Dickerson entertained a variety of viewpoints and surveyed district families since three different scenarios for school reopening were presented several weeks ago.

The Milford Board of Education meets again August 17th to further discuss its plan for remote learning to start the school year.