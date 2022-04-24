Milford School District Employee Charged in Dealing in Child Porn
A custodial employee of the Milford School District is now facing multiple charges for dealing in child pornography. District Superintendent, Dr. Kevin Dickerson says in a posting on the Milford School District website, that none of the victims are students. The Delaware Department of Justice says that the images on the employee’s personal device were internet-sourced. District officials say the employee is on leave pending further employment action and there is no knowledge of risk to district students.