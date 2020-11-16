Milford School Districts Makes Adjustments Due To COVID Concerns

Milford High School, Banneker Elementary School and Morris Early Childhood Center are closed for students today (Monday) due to reports of positive COVID-19 test results.

Other schools in the Milford School District will operate on their regular schedules. Students in the affected schools and staff will receive follow-up information.

The district in a statement said it apologizes for the late notice, but “We consider it very important to communicate with the Division of Public Health for their guidance prior to students and staff returning to the impacted schools to begin this week.”

The announcement from Milford School District follows:

Good morning Milford School District Families and Staff,



Due to being informed of multiple positive covid-19 testing results last night, in addition to the positive test results communicated earlier during the weekend, the following Milford School District schools will be closed for students on Monday, November 16th – Morris Early Childhood Center, Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Milford High School. Families and staff of these schools will receive follow-up information in regard to today’s revised schedule for hybrid students. Lulu Ross Elementary School, Mispillion Elementary School and Milford Central Academy will operate on their regular schedule today with in-person classes for Monday hybrid in-person students. We apologize for the late notice; however, we consider it very important to communicate with the DivIsion of Public Health for their guidance prior to students and staff returning to the impacted schools to begin this week. We hope that this is a very brief pause of in-person student learning for students of these schools. We will communicate further information regarding the remainder of the week later today after we thoroughly consult with DPH to ensure we maintain the health, safety and welfare for each school-community.