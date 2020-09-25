Milford Shooting Victim Dies; Suspect Still Sought

A man who was shot in Milford September 16th has died.

Milford Police say the man was shot at about 9:40 p.m. last Wednesday at the Brightway Commons Apartments.

The death of 38-year-old Mario Satirin makes it a homicide investigation.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting death, and any information that could help can be provided to Milford Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.