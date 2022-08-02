Milford Spreads the Word: Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25

Drivers through Milford will find more frequent reminders about the need to stick to the speed limit.

The City of Milford is inviting residents who live on a 25-miles-per-hour road within the city limits to apply for a branded yard sign to be placed in their yard. It states “Keep Kids Alive, Drive 25.”

The program kicks off today (Tuesday) at the Milford Police National Night Out event at Bicentennial Park between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

“We’ve heard the community’s concerns regarding speeding in our residential neighborhoods,” Milford Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm said. “While our

engineering division is working with DelDOT to evaluate traffic calming devices, we wanted to find a more

immediate solution. The KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® campaign is the perfect way to get residents involved and encourage drivers to be mindful of their speed in residential areas, especially where children could be present.”

State Farm is a national sponsor of the KEEP KIDS ALIVE DRIVE 25® organization.

More information is available through the MyMilford app