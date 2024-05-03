Milford Street in Salisbury to Close for Resurfacing May 6 – 10th

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development to keep the public informed of improvements within the City of Salisbury, please be advised that a private contractor will be affecting and closing vehicular traffic flow on Milford St. from US 13B to the railroad tracks for asphalt milling, patching, and resurfacing.

The work will commence on Monday, May 6, 2024, and is scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 10, 2024, barring any unforeseen complications.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

Should you have any questions or need clarification regarding this project, please contact Jon Wilson at the Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.