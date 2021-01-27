Milford Voters Approve Referendum To Fund New Police Station

Milford voters have approved a referendum to authorize the city to borrow money to building a new police station.

The vote Tuesday was 390 in favor, 186 against.

Chief Kenneth Brown on Twitter thanked the community for its support, and said they would work very hard to keep costs down.

Local property taxes would be increased based on how much of the authorized $20-million dollars ends up being spent. Brown told WGMD Monday that the total costs were expected to come in well below $20-million.

The existing headquarters building was opened in 1979, but Milford’s growth and corresponding growth of the police department were cited as reasons to seek a new building.