Milford Voters to Decide Water Utility Project Funding Referendum on Saturday

A special election will be held in Milford on Saturday for voters to decide on the Milford Water Utility Project Funding Referendum. Voters will vote on the authorization of the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $8.5-million which will cover the design, engineering and construction of water utility infrastructure improvements to supply the northwest service area and to complete other necessary construction administration, construction inspection and infrastructure improvements as well as other miscellaneous capital projects. The polls will be open Saturday from 10am to 6pm at the City Public Works Facility on Vickers Drive in the Greater Milford Business Park.

A reminder – there is no municipal election on Saturday. By February’s filing deadline four candidates had filed for the four open Ward seats. Incumbents Daniel Marabello, Nadia Zychal and Jason James, Senior will return to the Council. Daniel Perez was the only candidate to file for the Ward 3 seat – Nirmala Samaroo did not file for re-election.

