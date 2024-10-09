Milford Woman Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

An investigation by the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit related to the sale of illicit drugs has led to the arrest of a Milford woman. Police say that on October 2nd detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence on West Street in Milford, with the assistance of the Milford Police Department’s Patrol and K9 Unit. As a result of the search warrant, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized. Detectives took 46-year-old Tecoreulla Gale into custody. Gale was charged with several crimes including two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gale had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on over $117,000 unsecured bail. She was issued a no contact order with the juveniles in this case. Gale was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.