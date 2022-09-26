Milford Woman Charged after Tire Slashing Incident in Felton

Felton Police were called to a Honey Brook Lane home last week where they found the rear tires of the victim’s vehicle were slashed. Through investigation, Felton Police identified a suspect – identified as 32 year old Quaneshia White of Milford.

White was arrested by Milford Police on Friday and turned over to Felton PD who have charged her with criminal mischief under $1000 damage property and 3rd degree criminal trespass. A no contact order was put in place with the victim and his property.

White was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2

via video phone and released on a $100 unsecured bond.