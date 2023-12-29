Milford Woman Charged after Traffic Stop in Felton

Image courtesy Felton PD

A traffic stop on Friday, December 22nd led to the arrest of a Milford woman. Felton Police stopped 25 year old Amanda Donohue for a registration violation on Route 13. Police say Donohue acted abnormally during the traffic stop which led to additional investigation. Donohue became disorderly and uncooperative and refused to get out of her vehicle. After a short struggle Donohue was arrested. She is charged with:

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Failure to have Required Insurance (Misdemeanor)

Expired Tags (Violation)

Failure to have License in Possession (Violation)

Donohue was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance pending a later court date.