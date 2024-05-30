Milford Woman Charged with Burglary, Trespassing After Entering Garage Without Permission

A 32-year-old Milford woman faces criminal charges that include burglary and trespassing after she was caught on someone else’s property without permission. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on North Walnut Street. Officers were told that someone was seen entering a detached garage on the property. Milford PD’s K9 Unit gave commands for this person to leave the garage. The woman complied, and officers searched the garage and found that the person identified as Tyra Stevens was by herself. Officers spoke to the owner of the property and learned that she was not permitted to be there. Stevens was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Trespass 2nd Degree, was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on her own recognizance with a future court date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas. Stevens was issued a no contact order with the owner and the property.