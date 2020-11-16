Milford Woman Charged with Burglary

Image courtesy DSP

A Milford woman has been arrested after an incident Sunday in Seaford. Delaware State Police were called for a reported burglary at a home on Bridgeville Highway. During the investigation police learned that 34 year old Sherelle Evans entered the home of an acquaintance without permission while he and his children were sleeping. When the victim woke, he discovered personal items missing and property damaged. He suspected Evans and went to her home where he found his missing property in her vehicle. Evans is charged with 2nd degree burglary and other offenses. She is free on a $10,500 unsecured bond.