Military Ordnance Turns Up at Assateague for Second Time This Month

Military ordnance has again been found on Assateague Island, this time in North Ocean Beach.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, National Park Service Rangers reported three suspicious items had washed ashore Tuesday afternoon. The Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Air Force 436th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Ordnance Disposal Team based at Dover Air Force Base responded. The ordnance was rendered safe in an unoccupied area north of the Maryland State Park portion of Assateague.

An inspection determined that the ordnance had been in the ocean for an unknown amount of time.

The area was frequently used for military training during World War II.

Anyone who sees a suspicious metal device on local beaches or coming in with the tide should immediately report it to authorities for further investigation.