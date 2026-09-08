Military Pension Tax Exemption Signed Into Law, Celebration Event Set for Wednesday in Dover

Dover’s Air Mobility Command Museum will be the site Wednesday afternoon at 1pm to celebrate the signing of legislation that will increase Delaware’s state income tax exemption for military retirement pay. Senate Bill 219 was sponsored by Senator Eric Buckson and Representative Jeff Hilovsky – it increases the amount of military pension income that can be excluded from Delaware taxable income, regardless of the retiree’s age. Governor Matt Meyer signed the measure on August 17th – and it became effective upon his signing.

Additional information from the DE Senate Republican Caucus:

The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the Air Mobility Command Museum, located next to Dover Air Force Base.

Senate Bill 219 (SB 219), sponsored by Senator Buckson and Representative Hilovsky, increases the amount of military pension income that can be excluded from Delaware taxable income, regardless of the retiree’s age. The current $12,500 exemption will increase to $15,000 in 2027, $20,000 in 2028 and $25,000 beginning in 2029.

“Military retirees dedicated years of their lives to serving our country, and they should not be penalized simply because they choose to call Delaware home,” said Senator Buckson. “This legislation recognizes that service and makes Delaware a more attractive place for those who have earned their retirement through a career in the military. I am proud to see this become law.”

SB 219 builds on bipartisan steps Delaware has already taken to provide greater tax relief to military pensioners. In 2022, Delaware increased the military pension exclusion for taxpayers under age 60 to $12,500. This bill now continues that progress by phasing in a $25,000 exemption for all military pensioners.

“Making Delaware a more attractive place for military retirees and their families is a step that will benefit all of us,” Representative Hilovsky said. “This law provides meaningful tax relief to the men and women who served our nation while encouraging them to make Delaware their home. Veterans bring skills, leadership, and track record of selflessness that will strengthen any community they choose to live in.”

SB 219 takes effect for taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2027, with the full $25,000 exemption taking effect for taxable years beginning January 1, 2029.

The event and the museum are open to the public.