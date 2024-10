Milling & Paving on Center & Mitchell Streets in Salisbury on Thursday, Oct 24

The City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development would like to make the public aware that an outside contractor will be working on milling and paving a section of Center and Mitchell Streets on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

聽

Mitchell Street from Route 13 to Center will be impassable as well as the section of Center Street between Newton and South Division.

聽

We regret any inconvenience this may cause. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

聽