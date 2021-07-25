Millsboro Area Crash on Route 24 Injures 6

Image courtesy IRVFC

Six people were injured in a three vehicle collision on Route 24/John J. Williams Highway in the area of Gull Point Road west of Oak Orchard. Delaware State Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say the drivers of three vehicles were all taken to area hospitals along with three children from two of the vehicles. They were treated for minor or non-life threatening injuries. Five others were not injured. Police say the 36 year old driver of of the Ford Edge – was cited for inattentive driving and failure to have her license or insurance. Firefighters and EMS crews from Indian River, Rehoboth and Millsboro also responded.

Click here for pictures from the Indian River Vol Fire Company