Millsboro hit-and-run leads to drug charges

22-year-old Jason Gilbert, and passenger 22-year-old Joshua Baull, both of Millsboro, DE – (Left to Right) – State Police

A hit-and-run has led to drug charges for two Millsboro men after police say they followed a guy because he refused to buy heroin.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m., Tuesday troopers were dispatched to the PotNets Seaside Neighborhood for reports of a hit and run crash involving a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Troopers arrived and saw a Trailblazer matching the description of the vehicle involved. A traffic stop was initiated, at which time police say the driver failed to stop and fled while committing several traffic violations.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after getting stuck in the grass off of Legion Road.

Troopers made contact with the driver, 22-year-old Jason Gilbert, and passenger 22-year-old Joshua Baull, both of Millsboro, at which time a strong odor of marijuana was detected.

Through further investigation, police learned that Gilbert made contact with a 24-year-old male in the parking lot of the Wawa in Long Neck. The victim claimed that Gilbert approached him in an aggressive manner and asked him if he wanted to purchase heroin.

The victim then proceeded to leave the parking lot in his vehicle and Gilbert followed him, according to police.

As the victim tried to get away from Gilbert, he reportedly rear ended their car twice. The victim was eventually able to get away uninjured.

Police later learned that Baull was the registered owner of the Trialblazer and that he allowed Gilbert to drive the vehicle, knowing that Gilbert’s license was suspended.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 21.03 grams of THC wax, 56.15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 20 counterfeit 100 dollar bills and over $150 in suspected drug proceeds.

Gilbert was arrested and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony), Aggravated Menacing (Felony), Forgery 1st Degree/ Possession Written Instrument (Felony), Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony), Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Fail to Obey an Emergency Order, and multiple traffic-related offenses. He was arraigned and released on $33110.00 unsecured bond.

Baull was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fail to Obey an Emergency Order, and Authorizing or Permitting Operate By Other. He was arraigned and released on $10701.00 unsecured bond.