Millsboro Man Arrested After Threatening Victim with Gun

A Millsboro man has been arrested after he threatened a female acquaintance with a gun. Delaware State Police were called to Screenhouse Lane east of Millsboro and learned that 62 year old Linwood Shields was arguing with the female victim and broke through a bedroom door to confront her, took a firearm from the closet and threatened her. Shields was gone when police arrived, but he was spotted in a vehicle near the residence. Shields was arrested without incident and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Shields is charged with aggravated menacing, DUI and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of an over $6000 secured bond. The firearm was not found and the victim was not injured.