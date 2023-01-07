Millsboro Man Arrested after Vehicle Chase Ends Near Oak Orchard

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro man on felony drug charges and other offenses after a vehicle chase early Saturday morning. Police spotted a Kia speeding on Gravel Hill Road just after 2:15am but when troopers tried to stop the Kia – the driver kept going and turned east on Mount Joy Road. Another trooper deployed stop sticks near Route 24 and Mount Joy Road – but only one of the tires deflated and he continued down Oak Orchard Road – eventually stopping at Delaware Avenue where the driver – 50 year old Martin Lagasse – tried to run off on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase and taser deployment.

Police learned Lagasse was impaired and in possession over 28 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Lagasse was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under the Influence

Possession of Marijuana

Numerous traffic charges

Lagasse was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,610 cash bond.