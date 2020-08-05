Millsboro Man Arrested For 5th DUI Offense

A Millsboro man is facing his fifth DUI offense after being arrested in Rehoboth Beach.

Rehoboth Beach Police say an officer tried to stop a driver for an illegal left turn Monday night, but the man kept going and exceeded the speed limit before he eventually pulled over on Rehoboth Avenue Extended.

33-year-old Patricio Bautista, according to police, refused to take a sobriety test after the officer observed signs of intoxication. He was taken to Beebe for further testing, and police discovered his four previous DUI offenses.

Police also say Bautista was driving with a suspended license. After processing, Bautista was being held on secured bail.

Rehoboth Beach Police listed thes charges against Bautista:

Bautista was arrested and charged with 1 count of felony fifth offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1 count of driving while suspended or revoked, 1 count of failure to obey a traffic control device, 1 count of speeding, 1 count of failure to have registration card in possession, and 1 count of failure to have insurance identification in possession.

Bautista was committed to Howard R. Young Correction Institution in lieu of $6750.00 secured bail.