Millsboro Man Arrested for 5th Offense Felony DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 67-year-old Craig Kayfield of Millsboro for 5th offense felony DUI. The arrest happened last night in the Long Neck area of Millsboro. According to police, on October 1st at approximately 7:42 p.m., a trooper on patrol saw a Ford E-250 van heading southbound on Long Neck Road near Oyster Road. The van crossed the center line and swerved back. The trooper saw the van make an additional traffic violation and pulled it over. The driver, identified as Craig Kayfield, showed signs of impairment. Kayfield was unable to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that he had four prior DUI-related convictions. Kayfield is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,150 secured bond.

