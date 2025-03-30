Millsboro Man Arrested for DUI & Drug Charges after Traffic Stop
A traffic stop near Oak Orchard ended with the arrest of a Millsboro man on DUI and drug charges. A trooper spotted 38 year old Brandon Myers drive out of the Royal Farms parking lot not wearing a seat belt and a headlight not working and stopped his vehicle.
During his contact with Myers the trooper noticed Myers was drowsy and drug paraphernalia could be seen in the center console. A search of Myers’ pocket revealed several baggies of suspected heroin and a standard sobriety test was given.
Myers was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes below: arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on a $7,875 unsecured bond.
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Under the Influence of Drug
- Driver Must Wear Properly Adjusted and Fastened Seatbelt
