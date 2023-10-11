Millsboro Man Arrested for Felony Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested 57-year-old Michael Switzer of Millsboro for felony theft. Police say that at Wawa in Millsboro yesterday morning, October 10th at about 6:42 a.m., a trooper responded to Wawa on John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro, for a theft complaint. Witness interviews and a review of video surveillance revealed that a store employee, Michael Switzer, had been stealing cartons of cigarettes valued at approximately $10,800 since June of this year and then reselling them to unknown people. The trooper contacted Switzer at the store and took him into custody without incident. Switzer was released on his own recognizance.