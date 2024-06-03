Millsboro Man Arrested for Murder of Stepfather

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested for the murder of his stepfather. Delaware State Police were called to Redwing Lane in the Rehoboth Shores neighborhood for a stabbing Sunday night around 10:30. Police found 61 year old Dennis Harmon in the front yard with stab wounds and began life-saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that 25 year old Christopher Moran stabbed Harmon multiple times and left the scene. Moran was found a short time later and arrested without incident.

Moran is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He’s being held at SCI on a $1,180,000 cash bond.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Sgt Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.