Millsboro Man Arrested On Burglary Charges
September 4, 2021/
A Millsboro man is facing charges including burglary and theft following a Delaware State Police investigation.
Troopers investigated two burglaries at outbuildings on Vacation Road in early August, during which power tools were stolen. A marine battery was also stolen from an open trailer at a home on West Wood Drive in mid-August.
State Police said Friday that an investigation led to 37-year-old Paul McCarter, who was arrested this week. McCarter was being held at SCI on secured bond.
McCarter is charged with two counts of burglary third-degree, three counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, third-degree.