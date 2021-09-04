Millsboro Man Arrested On Burglary Charges

A Millsboro man is facing charges including burglary and theft following a Delaware State Police investigation.

Troopers investigated two burglaries at outbuildings on Vacation Road in early August, during which power tools were stolen. A marine battery was also stolen from an open trailer at a home on West Wood Drive in mid-August.

State Police said Friday that an investigation led to 37-year-old Paul McCarter, who was arrested this week. McCarter was being held at SCI on secured bond.

McCarter is charged with two counts of burglary third-degree, three counts of theft under $1,500, two counts of criminal mischief and criminal trespass, third-degree.