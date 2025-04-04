Millsboro Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Members of the Sussex County Drug Unit and Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Stockley Road in Milton Thursday following an investigation of 29 year old Deion White of Millsboro for distribution of illegal drugs. Before executing the search warrant, White was seen driving away from the residence and fail to stop for a stop sign at Beaver Dam and Stockley Roads. Police stopped his vehicle and detained White.

A search of White and the property led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 196.95 grams of heroin

.357 handgun

$2,324 in suspected drug proceeds

White was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Convicted of Two Violent Felonies on Separate Occasions (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Operating a Vehicle with Improper Window Tinting

Fail to Stop at a Stop Sign

White was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $203,002 cash bond.