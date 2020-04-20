Millsboro man arrested on drug charges

A Millsboro man was arrested after police say he was caught driving a stolen vehicle while in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., Sunday as troopers were dispatched to the 27000 block of Oak Meadows Drive in Millsboro for reports of a stolen motor vehicle.

Troopers arrived and met with a 52-year-old female victim who advised that her 2014 blue Chevy Cruze was parked in her driveway, when an acquaintance of hers, 43-year-old Terence Purnell, took the vehicle without permission.

Troopers observed Purnell driving the vehicle on Oak Meadows Drive and a traffic stop was initiated.

Purnell was taken into custody without incident and subsequently found in possession of approximately .47 grams of cocaine, .147 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Purnell was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fail to Obey an Emergency Order. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution $900 secured bond.