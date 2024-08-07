Millsboro Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Delaware State Police arrested a 44-year-old Millsboro man after members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force on patrol in the Oak Orchard area, found him in possession of several types of drugs including crack cocaine, powder cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills, and heroin. Brent Ward was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance. The arrest happened Monday afternoon, August 5th, when detectives saw Ward apparently passed out in front of God’s House of Deliverance Church on Oak Orchard Road.

Brent Ward

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Detectives stopped to check on the man, identified as Brent Ward. After contacting Ward, who took several moments to rouse, detectives conducted a consensual search of his person. During the search, detectives found approximately 1.92 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 2.71 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 38 counterfeit prescription pills, and approximately 0.175 grams of heroin.

Ward was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.