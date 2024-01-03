Millsboro Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop south of Georgetown. Delaware State Police spotted a driver turn from South Bedford Street onto northbound Dupont Boulevard without signaling. Detectives contacted the driver, a 31 year old from Lewes and the passenger, 44 year old Anthony Hitchens of Millsboro. The driver was wanted on an active warrant and arrested. At the time detectives spotted drug paraphernalia concealed under their leg – and the passenger exited the car. A search of the passenger’s area turned up over 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine, as well as suspected powder cocaine and 149 bags of suspected heroin.

Both men are charged with multiple offenses.

Hitchens was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,000 cash bond.

Possession with Intent to Deliver, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The 31-year-old driver was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on their own recognizance.