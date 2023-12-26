Millsboro Man Arrested on Felony Gun and Drug Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested a 38-year-old Millsboro man following a DUI investigation on Saturday evening in Millsboro. Police say Bradley Schneider was arrested on felony guns and drug charges. The arrested happened after a traffic stop in the area of Indian Mission Road and John J. Williams Highway due to multiple violations that endangered the safety of surrounding vehicles and property. During the stop, the trooper observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the truck. After Schneider was removed from the truck, troopers noticed signs of impairment and Schneider was taken into custody. A computer inquiry revealed Schneider is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Schneider faces numerous charges and is at SCI on nearly $113,000 cash bond.

Bradley Schneider–photo courtesy of DSP

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Schneider was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the below crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $112,640 cash bond.