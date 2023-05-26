Millsboro Man Arrested on Felony Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop just after 2am Friday led to the arrest of a Millsboro man on felony weapons charges. Delaware State Police, on patrol in the area of Line Road and Stable Lane, attempted to stop a pickup with dark window tinting, but no tint waiver on file with the DMV. The driver of the truck refused to stop – driving away for over a mile before finally stopping on Pepper Box Road where he was arrested. Police learned the driver, 30 year old Aaron Goodman of Millsboro had several firearms in the pickup – and a search turned up three loaded handguns, two assault rifles , a body armor plate carrier and numerous magazines and rounds of ammunition. Police also found three baggies of suspected heroin that Goodman tried to hide in the back seat of the police vehicle.

Goodman was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:

Image courtesy DSP

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 5 counts

Tampering With Evidence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting

Goodman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $73,150 secured bond.