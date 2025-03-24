Millsboro Man Arrested on Weapons and Disorderly Conduct Offenses

A Millsboro man has been arrested after a shots fired incident that occurred Saturday night in Millsboro. Delaware State Police were called to Gravel Hill Road just before 11:30 for a report of disorderly conduct and shots fired. Police learned that 56 year old Harry Hudson approached a social gathering at a neighboring residence and behaved disorderly with several attendees. When asked to leave by the homeowner, Hudson returned with a large dog and made threatening statements. Hudson was again asked to leave – and then pulled a handgun that was concealed under his clothes and kept it in his had as he left the property. Attendees heard possible gunshots from near Hudson’s property and yelled threats. Police found Hudson in his driveway shouting obscenities and arrested him. The handgun was also recovered.

Police learned that Hudson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Hudson is charged with several weapons and other offenses and was released on an over $21,000 unsecured bond.