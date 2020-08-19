Millsboro Man Arrested With Heroin, Loaded Gun In Car

By
Mark Fowser
-
165

A traffic stop this week led to drug-and-weapons charges against a Millsboro man.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Dupont Boulevard near Washington Street because the driver was not properly restrained. A computer check discovered that the driver had a suspended license.

State Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a nine-millimeter handgun in the glove compartment that was loaded with 13 bullets and had an obliterated serial number.

32-year-old Ryan Selby was also searched, and police say he had ten bags of heroin on his person.

Selby was being held on cash-only bond.

Selby was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

  • Possession of  a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Conviction of Use Possession or Sale of Drugs (felony)
  • Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked
  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
  • Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting
  • Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt

Selby was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $12902.00 cash only bond.