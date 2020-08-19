Millsboro Man Arrested With Heroin, Loaded Gun In Car

A traffic stop this week led to drug-and-weapons charges against a Millsboro man.
According to Delaware State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Dupont Boulevard near Washington Street because the driver was not properly restrained. A computer check discovered that the driver had a suspended license.
State Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a nine-millimeter handgun in the glove compartment that was loaded with 13 bullets and had an obliterated serial number.
32-year-old Ryan Selby was also searched, and police say he had ten bags of heroin on his person.
Selby was being held on cash-only bond.
Delaware State Police listed these charges against Selby:
Selby was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Conviction of Use Possession or Sale of Drugs (felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting
- Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt
Selby was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $12902.00 cash only bond.