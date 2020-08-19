Millsboro Man Arrested With Heroin, Loaded Gun In Car

A traffic stop this week led to drug-and-weapons charges against a Millsboro man.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Dupont Boulevard near Washington Street because the driver was not properly restrained. A computer check discovered that the driver had a suspended license.

State Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a nine-millimeter handgun in the glove compartment that was loaded with 13 bullets and had an obliterated serial number.

32-year-old Ryan Selby was also searched, and police say he had ten bags of heroin on his person.

Selby was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon By Person Prohibit Who Also Possesses Controlled Substance (felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Conviction of Use Possession or Sale of Drugs (felony)

Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (felony)

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Operating a Vehicle With Improper Window Tinting

Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt

Selby was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $12902.00 cash only bond.