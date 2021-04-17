Millsboro Man Charged After Argument turns Violent

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro man has been arrested on felony criminal charges following an altercation Thursday night. Delaware State Police say 45 year old Christopher Fedder and 52 year old male acquaintance were at a home on Sport Drive when they began arguing. Fedder got a rifle and shot the other man once in the legs. The victim was able to drive to a friend’s home who took him to a nearby hospital. Fedder was arrested Friday at his home and charged with 2nd degree assault and weapons offenses. He is free on a $7000 unsecured bond.