Millsboro Man Charged after Multi-Vehicle Crash Friday in Long Neck

A Millsboro man has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Indian Mission Road and Route 24. Delaware State Police say several vehicles were stopped for the red light on Indian Mission Road when a Mercedes, driven by 29 year old Judson Wall at an unsafe speed failed to stay in the proper lane of travel and sideswiped two vehicles and struck a Kia which was pushed into a pickup truck.

The driver of the Kia was not injured, but three children in the Kia – aged 6, 9 and 12 – were injured. The 6 year old is hospitalized with serious, non-life threatening injuries – the other 2 with non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

Wall showed signs of impairment and was given standard field sobriety tests and arrested. A search of his property turned up over 49 grams of marijuana.

Wall is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Vehicular Assault 1 st Degree (Felony)

Vehicular Assault 2 nd Degree – 2 counts

Driving Under the Influence

Failure to Drive in a Proper Lane

Failure to Drive at a Speed Appropriate for Conditions

Other Traffic Violations

Wall was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,004 secured bond.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to contact Cpl Koff at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.