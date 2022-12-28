Millsboro Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Accident Also Arrested for Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft.

46-year-Old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro, who Delaware State Police arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Christmas Eve, faces additional charges after the Lewes Police Department identified him at a residence on Kings Highway. Police say Wilcox illegally entered the residence, removed keys, and took two vehicles without the consent of the owners who were out of town on vacation. One vehicle was left at the scene of the Route 9 accident and Delaware State Police recovered the other on Christmas day in Millsboro.

Additional Information from the Lewes Police Department:

The Lewes Police Department charged Wilcox with: